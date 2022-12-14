Mumbai’s 48-hour air emergency ends! City’s AQI gets better; Worli, BKC, Borivali show improvement

The air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday after being in the ‘poor’ category for two days in a row till Tuesday. The city’s air quality continued to be worse than Delhi till yesterday where the AQI was recorded ‘moderate’. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 149 at around 11 am.

According to the AQI data of Wednesday, Worli’s AQI was 83 and BKC’s was 162. Borivali’s AQI at 92 stayed in the ‘satisfactory’ category while Chembur’s AQI slipped to ‘poor’ category at 286. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’, while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’ and 101 and 200 ‘moderate’.

Smoggy days in Mumbai

For the last two consecutive days, Mumbai was submerged under a thick layer of smog. However, the AQI came down to 208 on Tuesday morning from 306 and 308 on the previous day. Earlier, the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the implementation of some anti-pollution measures like restrictions on construction activities, among others.

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha raised concerns over the matter and said that the government would be acting on the matter soon. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius today. According to the meteorological department, the day will remain clear on Wednesday.