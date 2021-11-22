Mumbai records second warmest November morning in 10 years; Here’s why

According to the IMD’s 48-hour forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder lightning. (File)

Mumbai recorded its second warmest November morning in the past 10 years as the mercury on the minimum temperature hit 27°C. The city recorded the highest minimum temperature of 27.4°C on November 4, 2018. Experts attributed the high minimum temperature to several “active” weather systems close to the coast of Maharashtra.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was one degree above normal at 34.5°C.

Mumbai’s minimum temperature has risen over eight degrees over the past 10 days. On November 11, Mumbai recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 19.8°C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) readings suggested that the minimum temperature was appreciably above normal over Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra. It was markedly above normal over south Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan, and above normal over south Konkan-Goa.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was six degrees above normal as Mumbai witnessed high relative humidity throughout the day. According to the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, Mumbai’s relative humidity was at 65% on Sunday morning. The Maharashtra capital usually witnesses humidity of around or below 50% in the post-monsoon season.

According to the IMD’s 48-hour forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder lightning. A partly cloudy sky is expected for the rest of the week as well. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 AM on Sunday, the IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 1.6 mm rain, while the Santacruz observatory recorded no rainfall.

Maharashtra will continue to witness rainfall till today. The weather agency has forecast dry weather and a 2-3°C temperature drop for Vidarbha. A ‘yellow alert’ indicating lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds is predicted for Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region, and Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Osmanabad, and Beed for today.

Mumbai’s minimum temperature is likely to hover over 24°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to hit 35°C.

According to the extended range forecast for November 25 to December 1, most parts of the country are expected to witness near-normal minimum temperatures. There is no significant cold wave forecast anywhere.