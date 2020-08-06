Mumbai Rains, weather Live: Record-breaking rainfall creates flood-like situation, NDRF teams in Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains, weather today, Maharashtra news: Water logging has been reported

Mumbai Maharashtra Rains, weather today: Mumbai has received the highest rainfall of the season as a flood-like situation has emerged in the financial capital of India. While Colaba has received the highest rainfall in decades, a high-tide of 4.33 metre is expected at 1.51 pm on Thursday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai city and its adjacent suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 3 to 4 hours, IMD said. Forecasting about Mumbai’s weather, IMD has said that the Maximum temperature will be 29 degrees celsius and the Minimum Temperature will be 24 degrees celsius.

Different parts of Maharashtra face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant heavy rainfall. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner IS Chahal has visited Peddar Road where a portion of a wall has collapsed. He says, “4 wards including Colaba, Nariman Point, and Marine Drive received 300 mm rainfall in 4 hours yesterday. It was unprecedented. Waterlogged areas were cleared soon.” Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation area has been receiving very heavy rainfall since the past 3 days, received 149 mm rainfall on August 5. “We are alert. Assistant and Deputy Commissioners, Fire Brigade on the field. I appeal to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily,” Thane municipal commissioner said. IMD has predicted ‘Generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain’ in Thane today.

In Mumbai, road and rail traffic has been affected by the heavy rains. Nair Hospital in the city has been flooded as the city received incessant rainfall. According to IMD data, Colaba received 331.8 mm and Santacruz received 162.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 16 teams across Maharashtra. Five teams are in Mumbai, 4 teams in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, and 1 team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, and Raigad.

In August 1998, the IMD Colaba observatory had received 261.9 mm rainfall in 24 hours. During the deluge of 2005, a staggering 944 mm rainfall was recorded in 24 hours at Santacruz observatory in the suburbs.

BMC has said that Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday. The civic body has opened temporary shelters for stranded passengers and others at its schools. Police had appealed people not to venture out homes.