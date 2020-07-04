Mumbai Rain Alert: Forecast of heavy showers, Red alert issued; BMC asks people to stay away from sea shore

Extremely heavy rainfall has also been predicted in different parts of the city.

Mumbai rain, weather forecast today: A day after heavy rainfall was reported in Mumbai and adjoining areas, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rains in the city and some adjoining districts on Saturday. Upgrading the Orange alert issued earlier on Friday, the weather department has now issued a Red alert for the next 24 hours in Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri. Extremely heavy rainfall has also been predicted in different parts of the city.

Rains are moving towards the suburban sides of the city from the urban parts and we are expecting another very heavy rainfall for Mumbai today as the sky is extremely cloudy over the Arabian sea, Deputy Director General, IMD said in a statement

Taking cue of the weather forecast by the IMD, the municipal body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the residents of the city and adjoining districts to stay away from the seaside on Saturday.

As the Weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall for the next 24-48 hours, citizens are requested to stay away from the sea shore, the richest municipal body in the country wrote from its official twitter account. It also said that a tide as high as 4.57 metres has been predicted at around 11:38 AM in the morning.

The urban centres of the city on Friday received the season’s first biggest rainfall so far including Santacruz and Colaba area which recorded more than 20 cm of rainfall yesterday only. With the announcement of the Red alert in the city today, the heavy rainfall could lead to varied problems in the city including waterlogging in different areas and traffic snarls. An advisory has also been issued by the Mumbai Police department asking people to remain inside the confines of their homes as much as possible in the wake of the weather advisory.