  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai rains: Water complex hit, boil drinking water, BMC tells citizens

By: |
July 18, 2021 3:32 PM

While the pumping mechanism would be restored in a few hours, much more time will be taken to get the filtration process up and running, the official said.

The inundation at the complex has affected water supply in most parts of the metropolis, the official added. (Representational image)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday asked citizens to boil water before drinking as heavy rains over the last two days had led to flooding in the water purification complex at Bhandup.

The flooding has affected electrical equipment that control the pumping and filtration processes there, one of the major sites of water supply to the country’s financial capital, he said.

Related News

While the pumping mechanism would be restored in a few hours, much more time will be taken to get the filtration process up and running, the official said, adding that boiling water before drinking was the best precaution at the moment.

The inundation at the complex has affected water supply in most parts of the metropolis, the official added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Mumbai rains Water complex hit boil drinking water BMC tells citizens
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Intense rainfall over north India from Jul 18-21, over west coast till July 23: IMD
2Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
3Caterpillar Slug: A new invasive species is on its way to attack India; here’s how to save yourself