Mumbai Rains, Weather Live: Heavy showers halt train, bus services; IMD issues Red alert, predicts more downpour

Mumbai rains, weather news Live: Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai has been reported as incessant rainfall continues.

Mumbai rains, weather news Live: Incessant heavy rainfall has battered Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra throwing life out of gear. Suburban train services, bus services have been stopped, waterlogging in most parts of India’s financial capital has been reported after over 230 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for two days. IMD Mumbai in its local weather forecast and warnings has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are 28-degree Celsius and 24-degree Celsius respectively.

Apart from Mumbai, IMD has issued a red alert for North Konkan and Thane districts for the next 48 hours predicting heavy rainfall. The IMD in its weather forecast predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Paldhar districts.

In Mumbai, BEST bus services have been diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city and adjacent suburbs. BMC has appealed to all offices and other establishments to remain shut today, except emergency services, in view of heavy rainfall prediction. BMC has advised people not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.45 metres expected at 12.47 PM in Mumbai today. In Maharashtra, Western Express Highway has been blocked at Makar, following heavy rainfall overnight. Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai has been reported as incessant rainfall continues.

Heavy rainfall has severely impacted Mumbai’s lifeline suburban rail services. Western Railway has stated that due to high tide and heavy rains resulting in water logging at Dadar and Prabhadevi, special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra and services suspended between Bandra-Churchgate. Central Railway has stated that suburban services are suspended on main line and harbour line, no suburban trains are held up in between stations, and down mail or express trains are being rescheduled. BMC has said that Western line completely stopped and harbour line stopped between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).