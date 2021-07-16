Mumbaikars wake up to heavy downpour, IMD predicts more rains in next 24 hours

Taking cognisance of intense waterlogging in several parts of the city, the city public transport also diverted the public buses at multiple places to avoid traffic snarls and accidents. (Credit: ANI)

Mumbaikars woke up to lashing downpour this morning as heavy rainfall was registered in all parts of the city. The rainfall which began from the wee hours soon waterlogged major parts of the city presenting a fresh challenge to office goers, traders among others. The typical Mumbai rain not only waterlogged the major city roads but also railway tracks at multiple places delaying the movement of people.

The extent of the heavy rainfall could be gauged from the fact that the Eastern and Western suburbs of the city recorded a whopping 75 mm and 73 mm of rainfall respectively, news agency PTI reported. An official told PTI that it was the suburbs of the city that registered the highest rainfall today in comparison to the central parts of the city. Among the areas that saw heavy waterlogging in the city include Gandhi Market area, Dahisar, Sion, among others. Taking cognisance of intense waterlogging in several parts of the city, the city public transport also diverted the public buses at multiple places to avoid traffic snarls and accidents.

The regional branch of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that isolated places in the city would receive heavy rainfall today. The weather forecast also mentioned that there is a high probability of light to moderate intensity showers in the city and its suburbs.

Mumbai is one city that is endowed with bountiful rains in the South-West monsoon every year. The coastal city is a major recipient of the Arabian Sea monsoon branch of the SW monsoon that progresses in the country from the Western Ghats, Konkan region to regions further in the North West of the country before merging with the Bay of Bengal Branch in the Northern regions of the country. The arrival of SW monsoon was pretty delayed this year across the country but it has since picked up pace and evenly showered rains in all the major regions of the country.