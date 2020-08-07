Mumbai Bangalore rains, Karnataka flood Live: Landslides in Karnataka; Heavy showers predicted in Mumbai

Mumbai rains, Bangalore Karnataka weather news: In Bengaluru, IMD has said that it will be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. (Express Photo)

Mumbai rains, Bangalore Karnataka weather news: Heavy rainfall, landslides, overflowing river and lakes, and flood-like situation have battered parts of Karnataka. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a Red Alert in seven districts and forecast predicts rainfall for the next four days due to low-pressure formation. Waterlogged roads, flooded coronavirus COVID19 treatment centers have hit Mumbai very badly. High-speed winds between 70 kilometers per hour to 100 kilometres per hour have led to the fall of over 360 trees. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the Western Madhya Pradesh.

IMD has predicted that in Mumbai, there will be generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall city and suburbs with the possibility of gusty winds reaching 60 kilometres per hour to 70 kilometer per hour. The maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 29 degree Celsius and Minimum will be 24 Degree Celsius. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory received 162.3 millimetres and Mumbai’s Colaba received 331.8 millimetres of rainfall.

In Bengaluru, IMD has said that it will be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature in the Karnataka capital will remain 27 degree Celsius and the minimum will be 21 degree celsius.

In Karnataka, the main affected districts are Hassan, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chickamagaluru, and Kodagu. IMD has predicted that very heavy rainfall is expected in Coastal Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, and parts of north interior Karnataka and South interior Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the affected families and Rs 5 lakh for whose houses got completely damaged. The state government has released Rs 50 crore for emergency relief work.

Meanwhile, river Cauvery at Napoklu in Kodagu district has been rising but slowly and is within 0.6 m of its highest flood level. Rainfall is continuing in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas, there is no immediate respite of falling levels. The water level of the Bheema river has risen in Kalaburagi following rainfall in the area.