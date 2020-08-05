Mumbai rains alert: Extremely heavy rainfall, wind to continue till Thursday, says IMD — check full forecast

A man struggles to walk in the water as waves lash the shore during high tide, at Dadar Chowpatty in Mumbai. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Mumbai rains warning: The weather department has warned that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue to lash Mumbai and neighbouring areas until Thursday morning, PTI reported.

The Meteorological Department further added that strong winds with speed reaching 70 kmph along the coast will likely continue till late Wednesday night.

The MeT department’s special bulletin stated that strong winds with speed upto 70 kmph are likely to continue till Thursday morning, along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast. The gusty winds will gradually decrease thereafter, it added.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai on Wednesday night and reduce from Thursday – August 6th, the weather department said.

Non-stop rains pounded Mumbai and sururbs on Wednesday, and heavy rainfall and strong winds were also experienced in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting suburban train and bus services.

In Raigad district, three cranes deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust collapsed as a result of gusty winds. There was no casualty in the incident, the report said.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) lashed parts of Mumbai. Colaba recorded 22.9 cm while Santacruz recorded 8.8 cm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department.