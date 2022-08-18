Mumbai rainfall at 86% of average month before season ends, lakes replenished

Mumbai has already recorded over 86% of its average seasonal rainfall with more than a month for the June-September monsoon season still to go. The seasonal rain (June 1 to September 30) till Wednesday was recorded at 2,012.1 mm. The normal seasonal/four-month rainfall for the financial capital is 2,318.8 mm.

After Tuesday’s sudden heavy rainfall, the Maximum City witnessed a partly cloudy sky and light rain throughout Wednesday.

According to the district forecast and warning, the rainfall intensity is expected to come down in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane and a green alert has been issued till August 21. A green alert denotes the likelihood of light-to-moderate rainfall.

Mumbai has recorded rainy days on all August days so far following the formation of two back-to-back weather systems in the Bay of Bengal that have since moved westwards. According to the India Meteorological Department, a rainy day is when the rainfall recorded is above 2.5 mm. From August 1, the Met department’s Santacruz observatory has recorded 475. 7 mm rainfall, while the average for August is 560.8 mm.

The rainfall also ensured that the city’s minimum and maximum temperatures were normal.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Thursday, the Met department’s Santacruz observatory recorded 57 mm rainfall, categorised as heavy rain. The majority was recorded for six hours on Tuesday morning, ending at 2.30 PM.

The frequent rainfall has also rejuvenated lakes that are the city’s supply line with water stocks at 96.06%. The overall water stock is higher than in the past two years when it was at 83.22% in 2021 and 79.09% in 2020.

Total water stocks in Mumbai’s lakes need to be at 14.47 lakh million litres by the end of September for the city to go without a water cut for the year till the next monsoon season. The current stock is at 13.90 lakh million litres.