Mumbai: Air quality worsens as temperature drops below normal mark

The Air Quality Index as on Tuesday at 208 was ‘poor’ (PTI Photo)

Mumbaikars have been experiencing pleasing morning for a week now with the withdrawal of a long monsoon and a nip in the year. The temperature drop, however, comes with a rise in pollution in Asia’s one of the busiest city. The Air Quality Index as on Nov 03 at 208 was ‘poor’, reported IE. This is the second-highest AQI recorded in Mumbai this year, the highest was on March 17, at 272.

The AQI level for particulate matter (PM 2.5) between 0-50 is considered ‘good’ by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). When the AQI reaches above 200 it’s ‘poor’ as for Mumbai now. AQI that is between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is ‘severe’. SAFAR, meanwhile, estimates that the AQI will fall a few notches on November 04.

Although the average AQI of Mumbai was ‘poor’, Mazgaon, Malad and Chembur recorded AQI above 300. Colaba on the other hand had a relatively ‘satisfactory’ AQI. A thin layer of smog was noticed hovering on the city’s skyline on Tuesday. The concentration of PM10 pollutants at 155 micrograms per cubic meter was much above safe limits.

The MET researchers blamed the temperature drop for the rise in air pollution during the early hours of the day due to low boundary level height. With low sunlight, the boundary level falls decreasing the mobility of pollutants. The minimum temperature of Mumbai as recorded at Santacruz observatory was 23.2 degree i.e 0.8 degrees above normal while at Colaba station is was 15.5 degrees i.e 1.5 degrees above normal.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a clear sky in a couple of days with the minimum temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celcius and drop in humidity in the air.