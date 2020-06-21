  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indonesia’s most volatile volcano spews ash in new eruption

By: |
Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:48 AM

Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Merapi's alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August.

Indonesia, Indonesia volcano, moint merapi, latest news on indonesia volcano, indonesia volcano erruptionMount Merapi’s clouds of ash, accompanied by a rumbling sound heard kilometers (miles) away, blanketed several villages on the main island of Java.

Indonesia’s most volatile volcano on Sunday spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) into the sky. Mount Merapi’s clouds of ash, accompanied by a rumbling sound heard kilometers (miles) away, blanketed several villages on the main island of Java.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Merapi’s alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August.

Related News

Villagers living on Merapi’s fertile slopes are advised to stay 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the crater’s mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava, the agency said. The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain is the most active of 500 Indonesian volcanoes. It has rumbled and generated dark hot clouds since last year.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 353 people. Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines around the ocean.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Indonesia’s most volatile volcano spews ash in new eruption
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Plastic challenge: Covid derailed fight against climate change but saving planet is as important as one’s health
2Solar Eclipse timings in Tamil Nadu (Chennai): Partial solar eclipse to be visible at this time
3Best places to view Solar Eclipse on June 21: Ring of Fire will be visible from these areas