More than 5,500 Undocumented Virus Species have been Discovered in Earth’s Oceans

According to research headed by Matthew Sullivan, a professor of microbiology from Ohio State University, there are well over 5,000 varied RNA viruses that are hidden within the planet’s seas which include five new phyla of RNA viruses. This means that new varied groups were discovered in tandem with even ancient viruses of the kind that have never before been seen.

In the peer-reviewed journal Science which was published on April 7, the report suggests how much is still left to learn about the 80% undiscovered ocean. The international scientist’s team utilized sophisticated ecological research methods alongside water samples of 35,000 oceans, such as plankton that were used to unearth these incredible findings. Of the various RNA virus species discovered, the most abundant was the self-titled Taraviricota.

There are two types of viruses- RNA and DNA that one needs to be aware of, wherein the former is the most well-known given the COVID-19 pandemic hurdles. Although coronavirus is the best example of an RNA virus, the flu is too. Note that there are many different viruses across the world that interact with life in varied ways and a few hundred are infectious to humans.

According to Sullivan’s research, the team had headed out with plans to build a proper perspective on the nature of RNA viruses, but little is thus far known about them aside from the impact on life forms like humans, plants and animals.

Alongside the water samples, the team used state-of-the-art computers to compare RNA virus genes with RdRp, which happens to be an ancient virus.

None of the RNA viruses that have been newly discovered has specific groups or phyla and is yet to be holistically identified by their diversification, the team had to make new ones for them literally: Paraxenoviricota, Arctiviricota, Pomiviricota, Taraviricota, and Wamoviricota. The two newly proposed phyla of Taraviricota and Wamoviricota showed signs of specific trends while the former was largely located in warm tropical climates while the latter was commonly located in the Arctic Ocean.