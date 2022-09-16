More rain likely in Odisha as another low-pressure area may form over Bay of Bengal

Odisha may receive heavy rain next week as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, the Met office said on Friday.

This will be the second such weather system in two weeks and the fifth over the past two months.

An upper air cyclonic circulation will form over northwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is set to take shape over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours.

The Met office predicted heavy rainfall of 7-10 mm at a few places over Puri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Gajapati, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts on Sunday. Downpour is likely in several districts, including Khurda, Cuttack and Puri, on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall can occur in a few places over Boudh, Angul, Subarnapur, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi on Tuesday.