Monsoons delayed in Delhi, heavy rainfall forecasted in north-eastern region

The monsoon arrived at the Kerala coast by June 3rd

Monsoons in Delhi are not arriving for at least a week now. Against a normal onset of the rainy season on June 27, the subdued southwest monsoons has delayed its entry to the national capital to July 4. According to IMD, its revival cannot be asserted this week. No rain has been forecast for the week so far.

Delhi saw 5 mm rain on Saturday evening. The maximum temperature recorded was at 38.7 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The city is expected to see a dry and windy week ahead, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday

The monsoon arrived at the Kerala coast by June 3rd and swiftly covered two-third of the geographical area due to strong westerly winds from the Arabian Sea and low pressure formed over North Bay of Bengal, but missed few states like Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and some areas of Rajasthan. The southwest monsoon arrived at Pune on June 8 causing heavy rainfall but soon lost force. As of June 19, the Northern Limit of monsoon passed through Bhilwara, Dholpur, Barmer, Aligarh, Amritsar Ambala and Meerut.

According to the ‘Status of Monsoon 2021’ statement, unfavorable wind pattern, and weather models have propelled the monsoon to lose ground or advance in the next seven days. The IMD also noted that it is normal for the monsoon to enter break phase, causing northeastern region, eastern coast is most rainfall and depriving the central and peninsular India. Rainfall between June 29 and July 3 will remain concentrated over northeastern regions.

Meanwhile, there is a forecast of thunderstorms and lightning during the week ahead over Bihar, Chattisgarh, and North Madhya Pradesh. Easterly winds can cause sporadic rainfall in north Uttar Pradesh, north Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram till June 30.