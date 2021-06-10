Monsoons arrive with a bang in Mumbai leaving life in partially unlocked city standstill; Check IMD updates and areas underwater

Heavy rainfall disrupts daily life in Mumbai

The southwest monsoon lashed Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra with heavy rains early Wednesday- a day ahead of schedule. The weather department has issued a red alert in the financial capital of India and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts warning of heavy to isolated places.

Here is an overview of the rain predictions by the Met department over the course of three days and what caused the early arrival of the monsoon.

The Met department confirmed the arrival of south-west monsoons in Maharashtra at the coastal Ratnagiri district. The MeT department. According to Dr Jayanta Sarkar, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) the rain-bearing clouds are moving faster than expected. Earlier it was set in around June 10.

Mumbai’s Colaba observatory recorded 77 mm of rain in a 24 hour period while Santacruz is got 60 mm of rain. Belapur recorded the highest 168 mm rainfall in six hours.

IMD further said conditions are favourable for the onset of monsoon in the rest of the parts of Maharashtra in the next 2 two-three days.

IMD has also issued orange alert in the Konkan region for the next four days.

Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs reached 48.9 mm, to 66.99 mm rainfall in 24 hours time.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the Met department has predicted medium to very heavy rains in the next three days.

Waterlogging was reported from several low lying areas like Milan subway, Sion, Gandhi market area of King Circle.

Local train services from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kurla have been suspended since 9.50 mm due to waterlogging and heavy rainfall.

Routes of some BEST buses, run by the city civic body’s transport wing, were diverted to avoid flooded streets

Suburban train services from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on tracks

The city police cautioned Mumbaikars against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

The CM deployed water plumps to clear flooding in the areas where there is excessive waterlogging. Cranes were also used to clear roads on which motorists had abandoned their vehicles due to waterlogging. The CM also told hospitals to ensure that rains do not impact COVIID care units and also the patients being treated for other ailments.

The monsoon is expected to advance further to neighbouring states from Maharashtra today and move into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Odisha and Bengal, over the next 48 hours.