Monsoon update: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; heavy rainfall expected in the city, check details

The erratic rainfall this season has also led to a lag in the sowing of Kharif crops in the country. (Representative image)

Continuing its bountiful streak over the national capital, the South-West monsoon is expected to result in another bout of heavy rains, as per the latest prediction made by the Indian Meteorological Department. The weather department has issued an Orange alert for the national capital in its most recent update. The weather department in a brief statement said that heavy rains along with strong winds are expected in the national capital in the next 24 hours, news agency PTI reported.

The national capital and area in its vicinity including the National Capital Region (NCR) has received record rainfall in the South-West monsoon breaking the records of the past several years. As per the data provided by the IMD, Delhi has already received more than 1100 mm of rainfall this monsoon season which is the highest in the last 46 years. It is significant to note that 1100 mm rainfall recorded in the city is slightly unusual considering the rainfall pattern of the national capital. Delhi during the monsoon season last year had received only 50 percent of the amount of rainfall it has received this year.

In its earlier weather forecast, the IMD had predicted that the rainfall-like conditions in the city will prevail for about another week. The weather department had also maintained that the spree of rainfall in the city is expected to continue as only half of September month has passed and the monsoon season has not yet concluded. It further said that more rainfall is expected in the next fortnight. By the fag end of September, the SW monsoon usually withdraws from the national capital region, it added. In another crucial weather forecast, the IMD has said that heavy to very heavy isolated rainfall is expected in Gujarat, West MP, Eastern UP and East Rajasthan in the next 72 hours.

The South-West monsoon which is responsible for showering most parts of the country has been quite erratic and irregular in different parts of the country with repeated monsoon breaks and extremely heavy rainfall in select regions of the country. The erratic rainfall has also led to a lag in the sowing of Kharif crops in the country.