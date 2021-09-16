Monsoon update: Delhi receives 1,159 mm rainfall in 2021, highest since 1964

The city which receives an average of about 653.6 mm of rainfall in the South West Monsoon has already reached twice the average figure.

On account of extremely propitious downpour on several days in September, Delhi’s total rainfall during the monsoon season has clocked 1159 mm, as per the latest data released by the Indian Meteorological Department. The amount of rainfall received by the national capital this monsoon is the highest since 1964 and third highest ever since it started getting recorded by the weather department, news agency PTI reported.

In September alone, the city’s rainfall crossed the high mark of 400 mm and it is the second highest rainfall received by the city in the month since 1944 when the city received 417 mm.

The extent of the unprecedented rainfall received by the city can be gauged from the fact that in the entire South-West Monsoon season in 2019 the city received only 404 mm. With a few weeks of active monsoon at hand, if the rainfall continues for a few more days, the city will have received three times the rainfall it received in 2019. Also, the 1159 mm data released by the IMD has not taken into account the showers Delhites experienced on Thursday morning.

If weather experts are to be believed by the time the monsoon season concludes, the year would prove to be the second wettest for the national capital. While fingers are crossed about the city receiving more rainfall in the next couple of weeks, it would be highly unlikely for the city to break its all time record of 1420 mm of the year 1933.

Generally, the South-West monsoon in the city begins from the first week of June and withdraws from the region by September 15. The city which receives an average of about 653.6 mm of rainfall in the South West Monsoon has already reached twice the average figure.

Mahesh Palawat who is the Vice President of Skymet Weather told PTI that the on and off rains will continue in the city till September 24 and the city is likely to register its second best monsoon by the time monsoon concludes.