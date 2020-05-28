  • MORE MARKET STATS

Monsoon onset over Kerala on June 1: IMD

Published: May 28, 2020 6:01:25 PM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its onset date forecast on May 15, had said the monsoon is likely to hit the southern state on June 5, four days after its normal onset date.

The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the progress of monsoon.

The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.  However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the progress of monsoon.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala,” the IMD said.

According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

