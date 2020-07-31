Monsoon likely to be normal in second half of rainfall season: IMD

In its Long Range Forecast for the rainfall during second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97 per cent of the Long Period Average.
Monsoon is likely to be normal in the second half of the four-month rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.
In its Long Range Forecast for the rainfall during second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97 per cent of the Long Period Average.
“Quantitatively, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of LPA with a model error of plus/minus 8 per cent,” the IMD said.
The Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 centimetres.
Monsoon in the range of 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.