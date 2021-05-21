  • MORE MARKET STATS

Monsoon in India: IMD says Southwest Monsoon arrives over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

May 21, 2021

The Southwest Monsoon has arrived over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday, an indication that it will soon reach the mainland.

The IMD has already predicted that the monsoon is expected to be normal this year.

The Southwest Monsoon has arrived over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday, an indication that it will soon reach the mainland. “The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and some parts of north Andaman Sea today, the 21st May, 2021,” the IMD said.

Last week, the IMD had said that the monsoon was likely to make an onset over Kerala on May 31, a day ahead of its normal schedule.

The development also marks the start of the four-month rainfall season. The IMD has already predicted that the monsoon is expected to be normal this year.

