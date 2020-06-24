Respite from heat! Delhi to experience rains within next few hours; monsoon around the corner

IMD had on Tuesday issued alerts for the advancing monsoon. (Representative image: PTI)

Monsoon in Delhi: Delhi likely to witness rains in the next few hours! The National Capital Region (NCR), which has been battling heat for the past few weeks would witness rainfall within the next few hours, according to the head of Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Dr Kuldeep Srivastava as quoted by ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday issued alerts for the advancing monsoon. In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, the IMD said that conditions in the northern part of the country are becoming favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon. It added that the monsoon is likely to reach the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, the Western Himalayan Region, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and most parts of Punjab within the next 48 hours.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi on June 27, but this year it is expected to come two days early.

In its forecast for Delhi over the next seven days, the met department said that on Tuesday, the national capital is likely to witness a cloudy sky with moderate rain, while Wednesday is likely to bring with it thunderstorms with rains. On Thursday, the national capital would witness a cloud cover and heavy rains, after which Friday will again bring moderate rain. On Saturday and Sunday, the city will experience strong surface winds during the day, and Monday’s sky would be partly covered by clouds with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm.

The weather is also likely to decrease till Friday before rising again till Monday. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius. This is likely to go down to 35 degrees and 26 degrees respectively on Wednesday, and to 34 degrees and 25 degrees on Thursday. Friday is likely to see the maximum temperature increasing to 35 degrees while the minimum temperature is expected to fall to 24 degrees. Saturday will see an increase in maximum temperature to 36 degrees, while the minimum temperature will rise to 25 degrees. By Monday, the maximum temperature would reach 37 degrees and the minimum temperature would touch 28 degrees.

A report in PTI quoted weather experts as saying that the early arrival of monsoon to the national capital could be due to the cyclonic circulation that moved towards southwestern part of Uttar Pradesh last week.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Delhi for the next two days, warning the national capital to be prepared for the rains.