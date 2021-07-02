‘Monsoon Break’ to last till July 2nd week, temporary respite from heatwave in Delhi likely today: IMD

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (Indian Express Image)

While the Northeastern and eastern part of India is experiencing decent rainfall, many parts of the country are yet to welcome the monsoons in full swing. The progress of monsoon has stalled since June 19, leaving many states to remain rain deficient. As the scorching heat waves leave Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and central Indian states running for covers, the IMD has warned that the wait for the monsoon is going to be longer, at least till the second week of July.

The monsoon arrived two days late at the Kerala coast and covered most of the parts of the country except for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan. The lack of favourable factors has put the monsoon on a ‘break’ since June 19. The monsoon activity started losing force and this will continue till mid-July. According to IMD Director-general Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, there can be some improvements in the progression of monsoons from July 7 bringing much-needed respite from the heat with showers by the third and fourth week of July.

Mohapatra further added that monsoon breaks are common and there are records of them taking place up to 10-12 days and unfavourable mid-latitude westerly winds and the absence of the formation of low-pressure systems over the north Bay of Bengal re affecting the progression of the monsoons, he said.

He has also assured that that rainfall in July all over India will be normal (94 to 106 percent of Long Period Average). A forecast for the rainfall during the second half of the season will be issued towards the end of July or the beginning of August.

According to IMD daily report on July 1, prevailing meteorological conditions, atmospheric features and forecast wind pattern indicate that no favourable condition developed for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into the North and Northwestern states during the next 5 to 6 days. Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over the Central, Western and Northwestern parts of Peninsular India. Heatwave conditions will also last at these states for two more days.

On the other hand, widespread rainfall with isolated rainfall under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds is predicted over Bihar, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Northeastern states in the next 5 days. Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh on July 2

Meanwhile, the monsoon “break” can impact agriculture operations and power requirements. Delhi reeled under loo-like conditions for a third day on the trot and recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, slightly less than the highest temperature recorded in July 2012 at 43.5 degrees Celsius. Delhi might get slight relief in the form of thunderstorms and rain at isolated places on Friday, IMD said.