  • MORE MARKET STATS

Monsoon arrives in Maha; conditions favourable for advancement

By: |
June 05, 2021 4:10 PM

Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus four per cent, it had said.

The progress of the monsoon is as per our expectations, said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the IMD's regional centre.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing showers in some coastal parts of the state, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The progress of the monsoon is as per our expectations, said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the IMD’s regional centre.

Related News

“The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra. It has officially reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district and its actual line is spread till Solapur and some parts of Marathwada, followed by some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

It is expected to bring showers to these regions, she added.

“Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon,” she said. A few days back, the IMD had predicted that monsoon is likely to be normal in north and south India, above-normal in central India and below-normal in east and northeast India.

Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus four per cent, it had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Monsoon arrives in Maha conditions favourable for advancement
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World Environment Day 2021: How different industries are responding to protect Mother Earth!
2World Environment Day 2021: Urgent need to combat depleting condition of environment by restoring ecosystem
3World Environment Day 2021: Pro-planet initiatives can help build a healthy future