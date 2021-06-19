  • MORE MARKET STATS

Monsoon 2021: Several places in Rajasthan get rainfall as southwest monsoon advances further

By: |
June 19, 2021 4:41 PM

Light to moderate showers were recorded at many places in Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh and Barmer districts, the weather office said.

In Jaipur, it was a cloudy day that brought some respite from the prevailing heat. (Representational image)

Several areas in Rajasthan saw rainfall on Saturday as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state, the meteorological department here said.

The southwest monsoon is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur, an official of the department said.

Related News

In the eastern part of the state, Danpur received 84 mm downpour, Peepalkhunt 81 mm, Deogarh 76 mm and Dhariyawad 63 mm.

Light to moderate showers were recorded at many places in Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh and Barmer districts, the weather office said.

In Jaipur, it was a cloudy day that brought some respite from the prevailing heat.

The southwest monsoon reached Rajasthan on Friday and it is expected to advance further in the coming days.

The state has received 29.2 mm rainfall in the last 18 days which is higher than the average of 20 mm for this time of the year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Monsoon 2021 Several places in Rajasthan get rainfall as southwest monsoon advances further
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Climate change: Energy imbalance on Earth doubled since 2005, causing the planet to heat up
2Assam rocked by 4.2-magnitude quake, fifth tremor to hit region in 24 hours
3Southwest monsoon advances further into Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh