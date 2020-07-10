Monitor lizard spotted in Delhi! Is the reptile venomous? Where is it commonly found? Check details

Monitor lizards by nature stay away from humans but when provoked, they can attack. (Image: Twitter, HGS Dhaliwal)

Monitor lizard spotted in Delhi: The fear of being exposed to the coronavirus infection has seen most of us stay at home for the past few months. But those Delhiites that stayed at home in order to remain isolated and protected from danger might well be in for a shock, because an elusive monitor lizard was spotted in Delhi recently.

The image of a monitor lizard that was spotted in the capital was shared on Twitter by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal. And like all the other social media trends, this too led to a ton of memes — with some netizens calling the house where the lizard was spotted as ‘Jurrasic Bhavan.’

When asked where the lizard was found, Dhaliwal replied that it had been spotted in the Chhatarpur area, which is situated near the foothills of the Aravalli mountain range in Gurugram. Dhaliwal’s tweet has been retweeted over a 1,000 times and ‘liked’ over 5,600 times on the microblogging site.

Monitor lizards by nature stay away from humans but when provoked, they can attack. According to an HT report, the statutory board of the Government of Singapore, National Parks Board (NParks), has said that the venom of monitor lizards has a mild effect on humans but they use their venom to kill small animals.

This is not the only moment of social media reckoning for the monitor lizard in recent times. Earlier last week, a video of a monitor lizard fighting and defending an attack from two dogs for three minutes had gone viral. That incident took place in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Monitor lizards are endangered species and hence are protected under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Monitor lizards are known to be great wildlife survivors and they rely heavily on their strong tails, claws and well-developed limbs for their defence. There are approximately 80 species of monitor lizards recognized across the world and these are commonly found in Africa, Asia, and Oceania. They ‘re now also listed as an invasive species in the Americas.