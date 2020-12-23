‘Molten Ring’! NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning image of Einstein Ring — all you need to know

The phenomenon was first theorised by great scientist Albert Einstein in his general theory of relativity. (Image: ESA/Hubble & NASA, S. Jha)

Hubble Space Telescope: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA) operated Hubble Space Telescope has captured the GAL-CLUS-022058s in a stunning image. The narrow galaxy is curved around a spherical companion, depicting a highly rare phenomenon. The GAL-CLUS-022058s is located in Fornax or the Furnace’s southern hemisphere constellation, a statement by the US space agency said. The space agency has called this one of the most complete as well as the largest Einstein Ring that has ever been discovered by us in the vast universe. Astronomers who have been observing this particular Einstein Ring have started calling it the “Molten Ring”, alluding to both its appearance as well as the host constellation.

The phenomenon was first theorised by great scientist Albert Einstein in his general theory of relativity. The object has an unusual shape due to the gravitational lensing, a process that causes light coming from a far away place to bend due to an object’s gravity between the source of the light and the observer.

In this particular case, the agency said, the light was originating from the galaxy in the background and it was distorted and made into a curve due to the gravitational pull of the galaxy cluster in front of it.

It is the almost exact alignment of the galaxy in the background with the cluster’s central elliptical galaxy that has caused the image of the background galaxy to be warped and magnified it to look like an almost perfect ring. Additional distortion has been caused by the gravitational pulls of other galaxies in the cluster, the space agency said.

NASA further said that it is phenomenon and objects like these which allow scientists to study such galaxies which, without gravitational lensing, are too distant and faint to be seen.