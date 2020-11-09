Modi government outlines new science technology, innovation policy, focuses on bringing back diaspora

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that STIP 2020 is aiming to create a long-term pathway for scientists and students.

India has begun preparations to bring in Science Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) 2020. Along with the “landmark policy initiative”, the Central government has emphasized building “policy level mechanisms” and creating opportunities to attract bright talents among Indian diaspora back home, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said. Dr. Vradhan has disclosed that the prime objective of STIP 2020 is to decentralize the policy designing and transform it into an inclusive process.

STIP 2020 focuses on the development of technology and research methods. Apart from making socio-economic progress, the STIP 2020 aims at fulfilling the aspirations of lakhs of budding scientists and young students, Dr. Vardhan said while chairing policy consultation with the Indian diaspora and seeking their contributions to the upcoming policy on Science and Technology.

Dr. Vardhan has also outlined that the new policy is under formulations. He said that STIP 2020 is aiming to create a long-term pathway for scientists and students. The central government wants to make the policy formulation process more participatory and inclusive.

STIP 2020 policy is being formulated through four interrelated tracks. There are 21 expert-driven thematic groups, and the focus is on public consultations. The policy-making aims at defining priority issues for the national STI ecosystem, recommendations, implementation of strategies, robust monitoring mechanism, and expected deliverables, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

Dr. Vardhan has stated that the central government has launched a dedicated platform for science and technology diaspora engagement ‘PRABHASS’. Lauding the Indian scientific diaspora’s contributions, Dr. Vardhan said that the Central government wants to tap the potential of the diaspora, bring them back and provide opportunities to engage in the country’s scientific and economic ecosystem in order to accelerate the growth in Science Technology and Innovation. This will not only benefit India’s development but also for the global welfare, Dr. Vardhan said.

Professor K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt of India, Secretary Department of Science and Technology, Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Healthcare-Biotech Consultant, Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, Indian Scientific Diaspora from across the world and several dignitaries attended the virtual meeting.