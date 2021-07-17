  • MORE MARKET STATS

Moderate intensity quake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur

By: |
July 17, 2021 9:10 AM

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Kinnaur on Friday night, the Meteorological Department said.

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kinnaur district, (Representational Image)

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district Kinnaur on Friday night, the Meteorological Department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kinnaur district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 11.32 pm.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Moderate intensity quake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IMD issues warning: Heavy rainfall likely over several parts of India, including northern region, in 6-7 days
2Mumbai records third highest one-day rainfall in July since 2009
3Mumbaikars wake up to heavy downpour, IMD predicts more rains in next 24 hours