Moderate intensity quake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district Kinnaur on Friday night, the Meteorological Department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
The quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kinnaur district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 11.32 pm.
