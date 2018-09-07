​​​
  4. Mobile phones may have NaVIC system as early as next year, says ISRO scientist

Mobile phones may have NaVIC system as early as next year, says ISRO scientist

Mobile phones may have the NaVIC system, a home-grown GPS, as early as next year, a senior ISRO scientist said Friday.

By: | Bengaluru | Published: September 7, 2018 10:14 PM
mobile news, tech news, latest tech news, important tech news, navic news, navic news today Requesting anonymity, another Indian Space Research Organisation scientist said a Taiwanese company is working on building a chip that can have the NaVIC  system in mobile phones. (PTI)

Mobile phones may have the NaVIC system, a home-grown GPS, as early as next year, a senior ISRO scientist said Friday.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Bengaluru Space Expo 2018, Nilesh Desai, Deputy Director of the ISRO’s Space Applications Center, Ahmedabad said some mobile companies are working on having NaVIC in handsets. “It will be (mobile phones with NaVIC) available as early as 2019,” he said.

Requesting anonymity, another Indian Space Research Organisation scientist said a Taiwanese company is working on building a chip that can have the NaVIC  system in mobile phones.

However, Desai said asking mobile phone companies to have the NaVIC system may not be compulsory as there is no law in the country that mandates it. “We don’t have such law. Russia has made it compulsory to have their navigation systems in mobile phones in their countries,” he said. Russia has developed Glonass.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top