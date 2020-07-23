Mizoram: Jolted by series of earthquakes, many residents spending nights in tents

The tremors ranged from 4.2 to 5.5 in magnitude. (Representational image)

Many people in Mizoram’s Champha district bordering Myanmar are spending nights outside their homes in makeshift tents after a series of earthquakes hit the northeastern state in a month, an official said. So far, at least 22 earthquakes have rocked four districts – Champhai, Saitual, Siaha and Serchhip since Jun 18. The tremors ranged from 4.2 to 5.5 in magnitude. Champha was the hardest-hit district .

Champhai district Deputy Commissioner Maria C T Zual told PTI that makeshift tents were set up at several village by people and the district administration provided tarpaulins water barrels, solar lamps and first-aid kits to them. She said that biscuits and sorazo (food supplements were also provided to old people.

According to the deputy commissioner, at least 2 earthquakes have hit Champhai district in a month She said that more than 16 villages have been affected by the earthquakes and over 170 houses, including churches an community halls were damaged.

At Dungtlang, one of the worst-hit villages in Champhai district, at least five makeshift camps have been set up, Dungltang Young Mizo Association (YMA) Assistant Secretar John Zothanmawia Fanai said.

On Monday, the government sent three teams of doctor that consisted of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists an medical specialists to the quake-hit areas to assist the people, who developed mental trauma following the quakes The teams are currently touring affected villages in Champhai district

Dr C Lalhrekima, a psychiatrist in a government hospital, leading one of the teams, told PTI that many people have anxiety due to frequent earthquakes.”We are giving counselling to the panic-stricken people apart from giving medical care,” he said

The state government on Tuesday sent Geology an Mineral Resource department joint secretary H Lalbiakkima, who is also a geologist, to Champhai district to study and asses the cause of earthquakes.

According to Zuali, some geologists from Mizora University (MZU) will also visit quake-hit villages i Champhai district .Earlier in June, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had aske the Centre to send expert seismologists or geophysicists t assess the ground situation and the exact cause of the earthquakes.