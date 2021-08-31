‘Miyawaki-style urban forest’ to come up at heart of Mumbai in association with BMC and Rotary Club

The plantation drive would result in more birds, butterflies, bees and oxygen for residents in the area.

CPRS Greens will get a Miyawaki-style Urban Forest and Nakshatra Garden in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bombay and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Over 1,000 samplings were planted at the garden that will be managed by Cuffe Parade Resident’s Association.

The BMC Deputy commissioner Vijay Balamwar present at the inauguration ceremony lauded the plantation drive and urged other organizations to come up with similar drives to increase the greenery of Mumbai.

RCB president Shernaz Vakil present there also reiterated the commitments of the environment and efforts of the club. CPRA president Aditi Jain is hopeful that bees, oxygen, birds, and butterflies for residents in the area.

The urban forest being built is dedicated to the memory of late Kausalya Srinivasan and Seetha Narayan, longtime residents of the area.

The Japanese technique of Miyawaki named after botanist Akira Miyawaki is a practice in which small plots of land are turned into a tiny forest and the tress are planted close to each other. The Nakshatra Garden combines Ayurveda, botany, astrology, and landscaping

In the technique, the plant growth is 10 times faster than the resulting plantation and 30 times denser. Dozens of native plants are planted in the same area and after three years the garden becomes maintenance-free.