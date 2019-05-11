Mission Shakti: Most of debris generated from India’s anti-satellite test has decayed, says DRDO chief

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 4:59:15 PM

"There are no serious issues as such, but of late, because of the apprehensions of cyber attacks and cyber-related issues, we are sensitising people in the industry and also in our own laboratories on it,"

asat missile, Mission Shakti 2019, Mission Shakti isro, Mission Shakti date, science news update?Mission Shakti? operation was completed successfully within three minutes of launch, PM Modi said. (Representative image)

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy has said that most of the debris generated from from the anti-satellite test conducted by India in March have decayed and rest of it will dissipate in a “short period of time”. He said this in response to a question after delivering a talk on ‘Technology for National Security’ on Friday at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), a city-based think tank.

“As I had mentioned on April 6, the debris were to decay in a few weeks time. As per the information that we have already got, most of the debris have decayed. And, whatever, couple of pieces are there, they will be decaying in a short period of time,” Reddy said. The Defence Research and Development Organisation chief said the continuous information being received is monitored and “I don’t think there are any issues”.

“It is extremely difficult to predict as to how many days it would take…But, as I had said that day, that they would decay in a few weeks, and majority of them have decayed,” he added.

READ: Amazon joins space race, Jeff Bezos unveils lunar lander project ‘Blue Moon’

On April 6 at a press conference at DRDO Bhawan here, Reddy had said India chose a much lower orbit of less than 300 km during ‘Mission Shakti’ for “capability demonstration” and to avoid threat of debris to global space assets.

His remark had come days after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) raised concerns about the spread of debris from India’s anti-satellite test conducted on March 27. India’s Ministry of External Affairs, too, has said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure that there is no space debris. On another question on leakage of defence know how-related data, he said, “We haven’t seen cases as such, but we are careful”.

“There are no serious issues as such, but of late, because of the apprehensions of cyber attacks and cyber-related issues, we are sensitising people in the industry and also in our own laboratories on it,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Mission Shakti: Most of debris generated from India’s anti-satellite test has decayed, says DRDO chief
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition