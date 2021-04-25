Minimum temperature settles below normal in city

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settled around 36 degrees Celsius
Delhi relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent.
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said. According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settled around 36 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent. The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky during the day.