  • MORE MARKET STATS

Minimum temperature dips at several places across Kashmir

By: |
February 14, 2021 2:52 PM

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius last night, down from the previous night's 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

jammu and kashmirThe MET Office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir over the next week.

The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir decreased on Sunday and settled below the freezing point across the valley, officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius last night, down from the previous night’s 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Related News

Qazigund — the gateway town to the valley — recorded a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s minus 2 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius — down from minus 2.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in the south, recorded minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, settled at minus 3 degrees Celsius last night — up from minus 3.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

The MET Office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir over the next week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Minimum temperature dips at several places across Kashmir
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mandarin duck spotted in Upper Assam; all you need to know about ‘most beautiful duck in the world’
2Uttarakhand Floods: Can an early warning system avert such disaster; here’s what experts say
3Hundreds of artisans, craftsmen to showcase products at Hunar Haat starting from February 20