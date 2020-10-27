  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mild earthquake at Seoni in MP, tremors also felt in Nagpur

October 27, 2020 11:48 AM

Some residents of Dunda Seoni suburb and other parts of the district woke up on experiencing tremors and came out of their houses, according to eye-witnesses.

A low intensity earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was experienced in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Tuesday morning and the tremors were also felt at Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said.

The earthquake was recorded at 4.10 am in Seoni with its epicentre at a depth of 15 km, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bhopal centre scientist Ved Prakash Singh said.

The tremors was also felt in Nagpur, located about 96 km from Seoni, an official from IMD Nagpur said.

