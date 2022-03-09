Microsoft plans to set up the largest data centre of India in Hyderabad

This new data centre in Hydrabad would help in delivering advanced cloud and data security solutions, which would help enterprises, education, startups, developers as well as government institutions.

Microsoft has announced that the company will be making its largest data centre in India that would be established in Hyderabad. This project would be developed in collaboration with the Telangana government. For the next 15 years, Microsoft would be investing Rs 15,000 crores into the new data centre in Hyderabad that would be spread across three sites of Ellikatta, Chandanvelly and Kottur.

This announcement was made on Twitter as well wherein the IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao went on to say that this was the largest foreign direct investment that Telangana had ever received that would indirectly support local business growth and also help in facilitating job creations across IT operations, data and network security, facilities management, network engineering and more.

This new data centre in Hydrabad would help in delivering advanced cloud and data security solutions, which would help enterprises, education, startups, developers as well as government institutions.

Microsoft India president, Anant Maheshwari said that Cloud services would play a critical role in reimagining the future of business and governance. It would also enable overall inclusion in the country. The new data centre would support new entrepreneurial opportunities while meeting critical compliance and security needs.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology who was present during the announcement said that the Microsoft data centre region would offer a competitive advantage to India’s digital economy and would aid like a long term investment for the country’s potential. As cloud computing has been transforming all sectors and industries. The investment would help in providing skills to empower the workforce of India to thrive into the future.

Microsoft’s executive vice-president, Jean-Philippe Courtois and principal secretary for ITE&C, the government of Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan, were present.