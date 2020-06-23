Powerful earthquake shake southern, central Mexico; thousands rush out of swaying buildings

By: |
Published: June 23, 2020 10:10 PM

Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries.

earthquake, mexico earthquake, earthquake in mexicoNo immediate reports of damage or injuries have been received. (File Photo)

Mexico Earthquake News: A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries.

Related News

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

The US Geologic Survey said the quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan.

It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Powerful earthquake shake southern central Mexico thousands rush out of swaying buildings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Another earthquake hits Mizoram, third to rock northeastern state in as many days
2Delhi to get respite from intense heat soon! Monsoon to reach national capital in next 2 days
3IMD records cyclonic circulations over Odisha! Check details