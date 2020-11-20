Meteorite crashes into coffin maker’s house making him millionaire

Indonesian man heard a loud crashing noise and soon discovered a meteorite weighing 2.1 kg had fallen from the sky denting his roof. ((Representational image, source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A cosmic shower and a millionaire is made! An Indonesian coffin maker got the best shock of his life when a meteorite fell on his home from nowhere and blessed him with money worth 1.4 million pounds, reported IE.

Josua Hutagalung, a resident of Kolang in North Sumatra was left surprised when he and his family heard a loud crashing noise and soon discovered a meteorite weighing 2.1 kg had fallen from the sky denting his roof and has buried itself in the soil 15 cm deep beside the house.

He also shared a clip of a hole in his roof and a rock buried in the ground on his Facebook account. Later talking to an Indonesian newspaper he revealed that his house was shaking with the sound of the meteorite falling on his roof and after he dug out the stone from the soil, it was still warm.

The rock which was later sold to US meteorite expert Jared Collins is 4.5 billion years old and is made of very rare carbonaceous chondrite. It is worth 645 pounds (Rs 47,912) per gram. The rock after making Hutagalung a millionaire has found home at the Centre for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University. Though the exact price has not been revealed, the black cosmic stone is expected to have fetched more than 1 million pounds.

Every year the earth is bombarded with extra-terrestrial rocky debris, that become rare samples to study the universe. Meteorites are priced by the gram and the rare extra-terrestrial metals sell for up to750 pounds per gram. Meteorites can give a sneak peek of the universe and its formation. A few months back a golf ball size meteorite discovered by scientists in Antarctica in 2002, made from compounds older than the solar system gave a rare insight about how the solar system was formed and how the elements built up the galaxy.

Last year scientists suggested having uncovered the oldest meteorite collection in Chile’s Atacama Dessert.