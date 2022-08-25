Met department predict heavy rainfall over deficient eastern region

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall over rain deficient eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and northeast India on August 27 and 28.

While predicting ‘subdued’ rainfall activity over northwest India during next five years and over hugely monsoon rain surplus central India during next three days, the met department has predicted heavy rainfall over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 26-28.

According to IMD, cumulative monsoon rains between June 1- August 14 was 707 mm which was 9% (above normal level) more than the normal benchmark – long period average (LPA) of close to 650 mm.

While monsoon has been bountiful in oilseeds and pulses growing regions of South Peninsula and Central India with a surplus rainfall of 23% and 24% respectively against the benchmark, 19% deficiency in rainfall in east and north-eastern regions have adversely impacted paddy sowing. The northwest region has received normal rainfall so far.

Overall sowing of kharif crops – paddy, pulses and oilseeds have declined by around 2% to 101 million hectare (MH) till August 21. Pulses, oilseeds and cotton have been sown in more areas than the previous year.

While several regions in southern, central and north-western India have witnessed water logging and flood-like situations, deficient rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand have severely impacted sowing, especially of paddy, officials said.

Paddy planting has been impacted due to severe deficiency in the rainfall in Uttar Pradesh (- 44%), West Bengal (-18%), Bihar (-41%) and Jharkhand (-27%) against the benchmark until Wednesday.

West Bengal, the biggest rice producing state, has received deficient rainfall in 15 of its 23 districts. Importantly, in East Bardhaman district, considered as the rice bowl of West Bengal, the rainfall deficiency of 32%. Similarly, in Murshidabad and Bankura, the other key producing regions of the state, the deficit has been to the tune of 59% and 23%, respectively.

The total area under paddy in West Bengal was down 16% to 3.2 million hectare (MH), against 3.9 MH a year before, according to the data released by the agriculture ministry on Sunday.

However, because of better irrigation facilities in Uttar Pradesh, paddy sowing dropped by only 3% from a year before to 5.7 MH, despite the sharp rainfall deficit.

Overall paddy area across the country was reported at 34.37 MH, 8% lower than year before. Trade sources said that India’s rice production could decline by 6 – 10 million tonne (MT) in 2022-23 crop year (July – June) from a record 130 MT of production estimated for 2021-22 crop year.

“We can assess the impact of imbalance in rainfall pattern on kharif crops yield only by middle of September,” an official said. Agriculture ministry will release the first advance estimate of kharif crops for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) next month.

The government last week had estimated wheat production to have dropped almost 3% to 106.84 million tonnes (MT) in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), although overall foodgrain output is expected to have hit a record 315.72 million tonnes, buoyed by a record rice harvest.