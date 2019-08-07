Mega-tsunami on Mars! Scientists find evidence of giant waves on the red planet

Today Mars is nothing but a cold and dry planet but its past is speculated to be full of mysteries.

Scientist believes that red planet of the Solar System, Mars could have harboured water billions of years ago and, if true, there are possibilities that it could have experienced mega-tsunami which shaped it. Today Mars is nothing but a cold and dry planet but its past is speculated to be full of mysteries. The recent studies which focused on finding impact craters that hit the ocean and might have produced such a tsunami have proved useful. During the study, one such meteor impact site named Lomonosov was found at a depth of 120 kilometres which is equivalent to the depth of Ocean.

Such impact craters have been found on the Earth at different marine impact sights and are believed by the researchers that this specific impact site must have been the cause of a mega-tsunami on the surface of Mars.

Though scientists can just speculate as they have no proof that Mars had oceans like the Earth, billions of years ago. More data is required in order to confirm the possibility of oceans on Mars. But if the Red planet had oceans then the aforementioned Lomonosov crater could be the possible point where an ocean might be there.

A report published in The Indian Express, suggested that, a study by the researchers Francois Costard, in his paper “The orientations of the associated lobate deposits: a conspicuous type of landforms called Thumbprint Terrain” mentions that “Most likely location of the source crater would have been within the northern plains regions situated north of Arabia Terra, if an impact event triggered the mega‐tsunami.”

Earlier, scientists found shreds of evidence which hinted the ocean’s shores to be shaped by at least one impact in the same general area as the Lomonosov crater, but these pieces of evidence were narrowed to a specific impact site.

According to the Researchers, the hole in the southern tip of the Lomonosov crater might have been a result of the ocean roaring back from that direction.

The researchers selected 10 complex impact craters, on the basis of their diameters, location, and geomorphic characteristics. And among those, the Late Hesperian Lomonosov crater which is around 120 km in diameter, has one of a kind topographic structure in comparison to other similar‐sized and similar‐aged craters in the northern plains of Mars such as Korolev, Micoud, and Milankovic.

Costard said that “The broad and shallow rim is attributed to an impact into a shallow ocean as well as its subsequent erosion from the collapsing transient water cavity.”

Notably, this study claims that the likely marine-formation of the Lomonosov crater and its apparent agreement in its age with that of the Thumbprint Terrain unit is a strong fact which suggests that it was the source crater of the mega-tsunami.