Meet Interstitium: New organ discovered by scientists could be the largest in human body!

In a landmark discovery that could go a long way in understanding the spread of cancer in the human body, scientists have identified a new organ in human beings which the researchers have dubbed the ‘interstitium’. This new organ can be found beneath the surface of the skin. It is also present in tissue layers lining the gut, lungs, blood vessels, and muscles. As per a report by Daily Mail, the organ is a network of interconnected, fluid-filled compartments that run all over the body. It is made up of both strong (collagen) and flexible (elastin) connective tissue proteins, with interstitial fluid moving throughout.

This previously undiscovered organ, as per the team of researchers observation, may even be one of the largest in the body. Also, scientists are hoping that this discovery may help them in understanding how cancer spreads within the body. Besides, scientists will be able to develop new tests for cancer with this newly discovered frontier in human anatomy, something that could explain healing techniques. The discovery suggests to the researchers that to protect the tissues from damage, these compartments may also act as “shock absorbers”.

By using newer technology called Probe-based confocal laser encomicroscopy, the researchers were able to view living tissues instead of fixed ones. The instrument uses a camera probe to light up tissues, while sensors analyze the reflected patterns. Neil Theise, MD, professor in the Department of Pathology at NYU Langone Health was quoted as saying that this finding has potential to drive dramatic advances in medicine, including the possibility that the direct sampling of interstitial fluid may become a powerful diagnostic tool.