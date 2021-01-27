Meet India’s youngest volcanologist Sonit Sisolekar who wins Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

Sonit, who is a Class VIII student, had submitted a research paper on the comparison between terrestrial tube volcano located on Moon and Earth.

India’s youngest volcanologist Sonit Sisolekar has a unique birthday on January 26 as the 14-year-old became the recipient of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on the eve of Republic Day 2021. Sonit has grown a deep interest in geology and study the characteristics and history of volcanoes. Sonit is one of 32 young minds who have been bestowed with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for 2021.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is an award given by the Government of India. Young minds and children, who have “exceptional abilities” and achieved accomplishments, receive Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Ministry of Women and Child Development has stated that fields that are accepted as criteria are social service, bravery, scholastic, innovation, arts and culture, and sports.

Sonit, who is a Class VIII student, had submitted a research paper on the comparison between terrestrial tube volcano located on Moon and Earth. Sonit said he was very excited to receive Bal Puraskar. He also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video conference at the Pune District Collector office. The award ceremony will be held in Delhi, Sonit said, as per an Indian Express report.

Sonit’s father Dr. Santosh Sisolekar said that Sonit has used datasets of 1,760 of Earth and 200 from Moon. The journal of Lunar and Planetary Sciences is reviewing Sonit’s paper. Sonit, who is fond of science fiction, and Geology book, won NASA’s ‘Cubes in Space’ competition in October 2019.

Thirty-two children, who bagged prestigious award hail from 32 districts of 21 States and Union Territories. Nine awards have been given in the field of Innovation, seven awards have been given in Art and Culture, five have been given in scholastic achievements, seven children won in the sports category, three won the award for bravery and one has won the field of social service.