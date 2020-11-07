Medium-intensity quake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

According to the ISR, the medium-intensity earthquake hit south Gujarat at 3.39 pm with its epicentre 36 km east south-east from Bharuch and was also felt in Surat district. The tremor was felt at a depth of 5.9 km, and caused panic among locals, it was stated.
“As per the primary report, no damage to property or casualty has been reported from anywhere in the district due to the earthquake,” an official from the disaster management department of Bharuch said.
