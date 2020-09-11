Medium-intensity earthquake hits Palghar district in Maharashtra

The quake occurred at 3.57 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS, a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.
A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the coastal district of Palghar in Maharashtra early Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at 3.57 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS, a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.
A district adjoining Gujarat and Mumbai, Palghar also houses the Tarapur Atomic Power Station units 1-4.
The district has been witnessing a series of low-intensity quakes since last week.
