  • MORE MARKET STATS

Massive quake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam

By: |
April 28, 2021 8:54 AM

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state, officials said.

earthquake, Assam earthquake, 6.4 magnitude earthquake, North East earthquake, Assam, Meghalaya, North Bengal, Tejpur, district headquarters of Sonitpur, Guwahati earthquake damageTremors were felt in the entire rAssam egion, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal,

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state, officials said. Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, they said.

The quake hit Sonitpur district at 7.51 am, they added. It was followed by two more jerks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes at 7.58 am and 8.01 am, respectively. Most parts of the region felt the impact of the massive earthquake as people ran out of their homes and other places in panic.

Related News

Many buildings in Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur, Guwahati and other places developed cracks. Detailed reports are awaited regarding casualty

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Massive quake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IMD predicts wet spell over several parts of country from April 26-30
2Two days on, forest fire still burning in hills in south Mizoram; Spreading to nearby towns
3OneWeb launches batch of 36 satellites taking in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites