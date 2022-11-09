6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal, strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A massive earthquake rocked Nepal and neighbouring India in the early hours of Wednesday. The latest reports suggest that it was a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 1:57 am. At the depth of just 10 km, this was a shallow earthquake. The impact of this was felt in parts of north India.

Several people living in Delhi-NCR took to Twitter to express their anguish and shock. The National Center for Seismology says that the epicentre of this earthquake was in Nepal. The USGS, meanwhile, has mapped the epicentre of the Wednesday’s earthquake in 21 km of East in Nepal’s Dipayal. According to the USGS, the earthquake was of 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale it occurred at a depth of 15.7 km.

This is the second time that the Earth has jolted in and around Nepal in the last 48 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 had occured in Nepal. This was also a shallow one at the depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

A cursory glance at the last few updates by the National Center for Seismology would show that the Himalayan belt has witnessed regular seismic activities. Apart from a minor tremor on Tuesday in Nepal, the centre recorded another one in Mizoram’s Champhai. All these tremors, including the one that occurred today, have been very shallow. At the depth of 10 km, these tremors are felt immediately and can cause more damage.