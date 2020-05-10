Massive dust storm hits Delhi, visibility dips; Hail storms not good sign for farmers

The weather change was seen in areas ranging from Noida all the way to Vasant Vihar in the heart of South Delhi. (Image: ANI)

A massive dust storm hit the national capital on Sunday while some of the areas in Delhi have also received light episodes of rain. Visibility plummeted as winds carried rain with them. The temperature also dipped as a result of the rain followed by a storm of dust. The weather change was seen in areas ranging from Noida all the way to Vasant Vihar in the heart of South Delhi.

The Indian Meteorological Department had foretold a rain-thunderstorm for the national capital on May 10. The temperature in Delhi has been forecast to range between 38 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 27 degrees Celsius (minimum) today, according to the Met department. For isolated places in parts of northwest India, the Met department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and rainy winds (30-40 km/h).

Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees centigrade on Saturday, the IMD said. Due to the Western Disturbance, the IMD in its weather summary and forecast bulletin predicted isolated to scattered rain over the Western Himalayan region and plains of Northwest India, with peak activity on May 10, 2020.

According to the neighboring state weather situation, rain showers are also predicted along with thunderstorms in Haryana, Chandigarh. The same weather conditions are likely for Uttarakhand and Telangana. In addition, as per weather forecast, sand storms can be seen in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Hail Storms and heavy rains cause damage to the crops in various ways. It leads to soil erosion, rotting of the plants’ roots, and also the excessive force of the falling raindrops can cause fully-grown crop plants to fall. Spells of rain can also damage the crop after harvesting if left open in the field by waterlogging.

Excess amounts of rainfall in the South-West monsoon had damaged crops last year as well. This unusual pattern of rainfall had meant that states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal which generally have the highest value-added agricultural production, had seen crop damaged.