Massive asteroid twice the size of Pyramid of Giza to whizz past Earth at 3:30 pm today; check details

A massive asteroid which is twice the size of the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt will fly past the Earth today. The movement of the asteroid which has been named asteroid 2010 FR, is being tracked by the American Space agency NASA. According to the Indian Standard Time, the asteroid will enter the orbit of the Earth at 3:30 PM today. Among the infinite number of asteroids in the galaxy, few of them come scaringly close to the orbit of the Earth and pose dangers to the planet Earth. However, unlike most asteroids, the current asteroid which will whizz past the Earth at a ferocious speed does not pose any risk to the well being of the Earth, according to a statement issued by the space agency NASA.

NASA in a tweet said that its Planetary Defence experts are reassured that asteroid 2010 FR does not pose any risk to the planet Earth. It also said that the asteroid has almost zero chance of hitting our planet as the distance between the asteroid and Earth is over 4.6 million miles. It also said the distance is equivalent to 19 times the distance of Earth from its sole natural satellite the Moon.

Asteroid 2010 FR, which is 886 feet in height as well as width, was first spotted in the year 2010 by scientists. The asteroid has also been categorised under the category of Apollo as it crosses the path of the Earth’s orbit. While most of the asteroids are harmless and complete their own revolutions in the galaxy without affecting other planets, in some cases due to some space forces, the asteroids may go astray and come threateningly close to the orbit of Earth. The evolution of this universe which is believed to have begun some 14.2 billion years ago is understood to have resulted from multiple collisions and clashes among various space bodies only.