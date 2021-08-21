Massive asteroid bigger than Burj Khalifa to whizz past Earth tonight; check details

The size of the asteroid in precise terms has been reported to be 1.4 km wide and 4500 feet diameter. (Representative image)

A gigantic asteroid which is reported to be bigger than world’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa is expected to whizz past the Earth today. The asteroid owing to its massive size and its orbit close to the Earth has been described as “potentially hazardous” by the scientists. The asteroid is reported to be a cluster of 1000 rocks and has been officially named “2016 AJ193” by the American Space agency National Aeronautical Space Administrations (NASA). What makes the asteroid potentially more hazardous is its speed as the celestial body is travelling at a speed of a whopping 94,208 Kilometre per hour. Scientists from different space agencies around the world including NASA are constantly monitoring the movement of the asteroid.

While scientists have maintained that there is no imminent danger to the existence of life on Earth as the asteroid will whiz past without colliding with any part of Earth. However, owing to the close distance of its orbit from the Earth, the American space agency has classified the asteroid as a Near-Earth asteroid. Reportedly, the asteroid is going to move past the Earth at a distance of about 3,427,903 km.

As per the information provided by NASA, the asteroid is expected to cross over the Earth at about 8:40 PM (Indian Standard Time). NASA also clarified that though the asteroid is not going to harm the Earth in any manner, the asteroid’s distance from the Earth will be the closest any asteroid will come to Earth in the coming 65 years.

So far as the visibility of the asteroid goes, since the distance from the Earth is extremely high, it won’t be visible to the naked eye. However, space enthusiasts and space scientists can get a glimpse of the gigantic asteroid with the help of a telescope. The size of the asteroid in precise terms has been reported to be 1.4 km wide and 4500 feet diameter. In comparative terms, the asteroid’s size is about 1.5 times that of Burj Khalifa and 4.5 times that of the Eiffel Tower.